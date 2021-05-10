Maine trucker driver accused of attempting to entice minor in Willington

Police say officers were told by witnesses that they were part of 'East Coast Predators' and were posing as a 15-year-old boy.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — A truck driver from Auburn, ME is facing charges for allegedly trying to entice a minor by computer.

Police say they responded to a truck stop in Willington on the evening of May 9 after receiving a phone call of a suspicious male trying to meet with a 15-year-old boy.

When the responding trooper arrived, two witnesses told them they were talking with 45-year-old Shawn Arnold through social media.

The witnesses added they were part of "East Coast Predators," they were posing as the boy, and that Arnold continued to speak to them after they told him they were reportedly 15 years old.

Police then spoke to Arnold who confirmed he was planning on meeting the 15-year-old boy there but did not intend to have sex with him. Arnold told police he planned to hang out with the boy and watch movies instead.

Arnold provided a sworn written statement to officers explaining how he began to chat with the fake 15-year-old through a dating app and continued a sexually explicit conversation after he was told the boy's age.

Police said Arnold added in his written statement that he was planning on not having sex with the teen when he arrived even though he spoke about it on the app.

Police arrested Arnold based on an on-scene investigation and his admission he provided officers. He was charged with attempting to enticing a minor by a computer, sexual assault in the second degree, and criminal attempt risk of injury to a child.

Arnold appeared in court on May 10.

