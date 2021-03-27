Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

Police say the shooting happened on West Raymond Street at Edgewood Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting on West Raymond Street at Edgewood Street that happened Friday evening.

A man was found by officers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he is currently listed in critical condition. Police added they do not know what led up to this shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

--------------------

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.