Meriden PD: Uptick in violence around the city; majority from gang members

They will be working with both state and federal authorities to make arrests.

The Meriden Police Department is reporting an uptick in violence and they say the majority of it happening by gang members who live in or around the city.

Just Sunday, police say three people were injured in a shooting by Park Street and Center Street.

That wasn’t the only call police responded to Sunday night. They say they also received reports of shots fired in several other areas as well.

Meriden Police say they’ve identified some of these gang members, but their primary focus is going to be continuing to make those identifications.

They will be working with both state and federal authorities to make arrests.