Shots fired at National Guard members early Sunday morning, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials said someone fired at National Guard members in North Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

MPD officers and National Guard members were "providing neighborhood security" near Penn and Broadway avenues in Minneapolis, Operation Safety Net officials said in a press release. At about 4:20 a.m., they said someone in a light-colored SUV fired at them.

OSN said no one was seriously hurt, but two members got minor injuries from the situation. One member was taken to the hospital with cuts from shattered glass. The other member's injuries were "only superficial."