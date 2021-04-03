Moosup woman arrested, charged with sexual assault

Police say the arrest stems from an incident that occurred in October 2020.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Moosup woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree.

Police accuse 35-year-old Crystal Mccowan in an incident back in October of 2020, where she allegedly provided alcoholic beverages to a 13-year-old.

Police also say Mccowan forced the juvenile to participate in inappropriate sexual conduct.

In addition to the sexual assault charge, Mccowan is also charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.