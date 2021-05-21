Two injured in New Haven shooting; city leaders look to curb rising gun violence

The shooting comes as city leaders and the community are looking at ways to help curb the city's uptick in violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two more people are recovering from gunshot wounds as New Haven continues to combat a recent rise in gun violence.

Police said the shooting happened on White Street between Congress Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 22-year-old Waterbury man and a 23-year-old New Haven man each suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Both shooting victims were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting comes just two days after 18-year-old Tashawn Brown was shot and killed in New Haven. The community and city leaders are asking people to step up to help try and curb the gun violence in the Elm City.

"For you to take my son the way you did and then you took him in front of his younger brother and sisters, that affected them," said Latasha Brown, Tashawn's mother. "Grab your kids, hold your kids, tell your kids you love them because you don't know when's the last time you'll see them. He was my rider, he was my first son, like I said. It hurts. I'm mad. I'm angry."

Brown had just graduated high school and had received a scholarship to attend college. His death was the third homicide in New Haven in the last five days.

"We’ve got to come together and patrol our own neighborhood and have some control over our young men and women who are out in the streets," said Rev. Boise Kimber.

The city of New Haven is working on a three-step approach to curbing the violence that includes increased enforcement, violence intervention and rehabilitation. Rev. Kimber asking for more community policing.

"The mayor and the chief have to come up with a plan in reference to how the officers will get out of their cars, walk the streets, learn the people and understand who is in their district," said Kimber.

New Haven Police Union President Florencio Cotto addressed the rise in violent crime in a statement calling out city leaders for being concerned about the wrong topics.

"The graphic incidents New Haven police officers have seen this year —conflict after conflict resulting in a loss of life—will remain carved in the general public’s memory. Shooting and murders are both rapidly rising, but our city leaders are clearly more concerned with 'thin blue line masks,'" he said. "What we are seeing is the outcome of bad policies, anti-police rhetoric, and a pro-criminal agenda forced by elected officials at every level of government. They chose this strategy. They will have to assume the consequences.”

Mayor Justin Elicker said the finger-pointing was unfortunate.

"We’ve got to work together now especially at this time when the city is facing challenges that we haven’t seen in decades and decades. We have to work together and not politicize these things," said Elicker.

The city says part of the crime intervention and rehabilitation plan includes targeting people they believe could be involved in these crimes. They will offer resources that could prevent them from going down the wrong path but also let them know the city is watching.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

