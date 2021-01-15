PD: New London Board of Education president target of hate crime

They are now looking for the person responsible for writing a racial slur with the word "die."

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A New London Board of Education official is the victim of what police called a hate crime.

Police said it was Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. when someone scribbled "die, n-word, die" on an envelope left outside of the victim's home.

FOX61 spoke to the victim's father who said his daughter was not ready to speak on camera about this matter.

New London's NAACP president was vocal about this incident and said an investigation should be started with the State's Attorney's and Attorney General's Offices.

"Because we don’t know who it’s coming from, we don’t know who to trust. I mean, we used to know who our neighbors were. We used to know who we could trust. Now we don’t. That’s scary," said Jean Jordan, president of New London's NAACP.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said he spoke to the victim briefly on Thursday and said she was very upset and emotional.

"It’s outrageous especially the individual they picked to target. She is a leader in this community. She is well respected in this community. I find it very hard to believe that a member of our community - somebody who knows new London well would be involved in something like this," said Mayor Passero.

The Board of Ed and superintendent released a joint statement on Thursday to acknowledge New London's repeated trend with hate crimes.

In it, it said in part, "To those who felt the need to attack the board president, know this, when you threaten one of us, you threaten all of us."

This incident was discussed in Thursday's Board of Ed virtual meeting.

Police said anyone who has surveillance or cell phone footage from Thursday on Vauxhall Street near the intersections of Ledyard and Briggs Streets between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. showing any evidence should be handed to them immediately.

You may submit your footage by clicking here.

"Obviously it’s disturbing and vile and our goal is to ensure that the individual or individuals responsible associated with it are arrested and face legal consequences," said Capt. Brian Wright of the New London Police Department.

Police said if you witnessed anything or have any additional information to report it to them immediately.