Off-duty police officer's car hit by multiple gunshots in New Haven while she was in it

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There were two shootings in New Haven Thursday night, including one where police are not certain yet whether an off-duty officer was targeted.

At approximately 9 pm, at the exit from Essex Townhouses complex, on Quinnipiac Avenue, an off-duty police officer in her personal car got the shock of her life.

"As she was driving out of the complex, her car gets struck by multiple rounds of gunfire," said Assistant New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

Five rounds struck her car, including blowing out the back window.

"She fled and went down to the gas station where she calls the police," said Dominguez.

Police are investigating whether she was targeted because she is a cop.

"Right now we do not believe that," Dominguez noted. "We just believe that this was a car that similar to another car and a case of mistaken identity. However, that car was the target it wasn’t like they were shooting somewhere else, and it (her car) was just in the crossfire."

Part of the investigation looking into this officer's arrest history and if she had any difficulty with any suspects that stands out.

"At this time, we’re not getting any of that information," Dominquez added. "None of that is it’s coming to light."

Essex Townhouses is part of the New Haven Housing Authority. As for the suspect vehicle?

"They’re getting some more camera footage from the housing complex, from private citizens," said Dominguez. "We have some but before we put anything out, we want to make sure we’re putting out the correct information."

The police officer, who does not live in the complex, was simply visiting someone.

"Around this area, we have had a history of gunfire in this complex, but not since the start of the year," said Lt. Jason Rentkowicz of the

New Haven Police Department.

All we know about the suspect so far is police believe multiple people were involved in this shooting. And, it's too early to tell if they were juveniles.

New Haven Police say they will have a large presence around this complex for the next couple of days canvassing all residents of the complex and neighboring homes.