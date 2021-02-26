PD: Quinnipiac student attacked by roommate with a knife

An investigation revealed the altercation began over an argument the roommates had about a light in their room.

HAMDEN, Conn — Officers responded to Quinnipiac University early Friday morning on a call of a possible fight between two roommates.

Police who arrived on the scene found a 20-year-old student with a large cut on his neck. The student told officers that while he was sleeping his roommate jumped on him and began punching him in the face.

Officers say during the assault, his roommate "cut his throat" with a knife.

Quinnipiac University Public Safety and Hamden Police were able to negotiate with the roommate and take the knife away from them.

Both people involved were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.