Person seriously injured after being struck by car in Norwich

The victim was not able to identify the car and suffered several broken bones, including a serious leg injury.

NORWICH, Conn. — A person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on February 23.

Police said that the crash occurred that evening in the area of Norwich Avenue. The car involved with the crash drove away, police believe most likely southbound on Norwhich Avenue towards Greenville.

The victim was not able to identify the car and suffered several broken bones, including a serious leg injury.