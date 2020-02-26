Person seriously injured after being struck by car in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. — A person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on February 23.
Police said that the crash occurred that evening in the area of Norwich Avenue. The car involved with the crash drove away, police believe most likely southbound on Norwhich Avenue towards Greenville.
The victim was not able to identify the car and suffered several broken bones, including a serious leg injury.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is ask to call Officer Ben Sawaryn at (860) 886-5561, extension 3561. Reference Norwich Police Department case number 20-8611-AC.