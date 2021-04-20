Reactions after Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

Chauvin was found guilty of all charges

HARTFORD, Conn. — Reactions are pouring in from across Connecticut and the country after a jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict. They delivered a verdict of guilty on the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

“George Floyd should be alive today, and while nothing can undo the grave injustice of his murder, I join our community and millions of Americans in hoping that today’s decision brings his family and friends some solace, knowing that Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for his crime,” said Mayor Bronin. “Those of us in elected office must continue to stay committed to the work of strengthening relationships of trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and that work is as urgent and important as ever.”

Today’s verdict delivers justice and, I hope, some peace to George Floyd’s family and community. But, the injustice and racism that lead to the disproportionate killing of Black men and women remain. We have work to do. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) April 20, 2021

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

And today’s news means that we have one slight semblance of justice within this journey for equality in America. I commend the jury for their commitment during these many days of revisiting a painful moment in recent history. We all remember where we were when George Floyd was murdered, and we all will remember when Derek Chauvin was brought to justice. Savor this moment, ready yourself, because we still must keep fighting. Still, some law enforcement members perpetrate these very violent acts against Latinx, Brown, and Black individuals. Adam Toledo, Duante Wright, Breonna Taylor… Say their names.

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden

This cannot just be a moment; it must be a movement for change. We know that change often takes time, especially change that requires the hard work of dismantling systemic bias in the criminal justice system. But, today’s verdict gives Americans a renewed sense of hope. As leaders, advocates and activists, we cannot rest until every single individual feels safe – safe while running in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, safe while driving with an air freshener in their car in the case of Dante Wright, safe while going to sleep in their own bed in the case of Breonna Taylor, safe while playing in the park in the case of Tamir Rice, safe while being pulled over for failing to signal a lane change in the case of Sandra Bland, safe while walking in their neighborhood in the case of Trayvon Martin, and safe while being detained after leaving a grocery store in the case of George Floyd. The system has to change. It has to work for everyone.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

"But while I'm grateful that the jury returned these verdicts, accountability is not the same as justice. It doesn't make an unacceptable situation acceptable, and it doesn't bring Gianna's dad back. But it must fuel our continued march towards equity.

"Emmett Till. Medgar Evers. Rodney King. Amadou Diallo. Sean Bell. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Daunte Wright. Adam Toledo. Our country has never fully lived up to its founding ideal, of liberty and justice for all. Still, our greatest attribute has always been our optimism, our belief in an ever better future, our faith in the strength of humanity.

"We saw that faith in streets across the country last summer and over the last 11 months. Our charge now is to channel our grief, our anger, our righteous energy, and make real, positive, and long-overdue change happen."

The following was released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf — WNBA (@WNBA) April 20, 2021

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable.



Today, they got that accountability.



Always and forever, Black lives matter. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 20, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.