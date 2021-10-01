Southington PD seeking suspect in shooting

Victim was shot in the leg

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police are seeking the suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police said around 10:37 they were called to Rethal Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they were met by neighbors in the surrounding houses who quickly identified the location where the shooting occurred, reporting the suspect had fled the area, along with the victim, who was taken to an area hospital by family members.

The victim was found a short time later at Bristol Hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf.

Police said this was an isolated incident, where the suspect, an unidentified black male, described as; 5'7”, short hair, and wearing dark clothes/long sleeves, came to the home looking for a resident of the home. "Following a conversation that occurred outside the home, multiple occupants were entering the home and heard a gunshot. The victim was found shortly after, outside shot in the driveway. The victim was driven by occupants of the home to Bristol Hospital, where he was dropped off," said police

Police said video captured from the area shows the suspect vehicle, described as; a dark blue Chevy Impala, fleeing, as approximately 9 more shots are fired. Shell casings and other evidence were recovered from the area.