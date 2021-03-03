Southington Police Department launches Neighbors Public Safety Service app

The new free app will allow members of the community to share safety information as well as public safety to send out alerts like if someone is missing.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Police Department announced on Tuesday they will be "stepping up (their) presence" with the use of the Neighbors Public Safety Service app.

The free app designed to work with RING devices but is available to all Southington residents to provide and share information with the community. One does not need to own a RING device to use the app.

The Neighbors app will allow community members to share safety information and for public safety to send out alerts regarding a missing person or information on crimes like vehicle thefts.

"The Neighbors app is simple to use, provides real-time information, and keeps citizens in our community alerted, almost instantaneously, to activity surrounding their homes and in Town," said a member of the Southington Police Department. 'Information posted on Neighbors is anonymous and targets the general area without disclosing the exact location for the safety of users."

Southington Police say the goal with the app is to keep people informed and enhance sharing real-time info. Police added this app does not replace calling 911 if one sees a crime in progress.