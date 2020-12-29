Suspects wanted in connection with East Haven armed robbery

Police say the robbery happened at a Gas Station on North High Street Sunday.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery early Sunday morning at a gas station on North High Street.

The suspects were described as two black men, wearing dark clothing and masks. Police say the suspects also had guns with them, one gun being black colored and the other gun being purple and black colored.

The men demanded cash from the register and stole cigarettes, along with the employee's personal belongings. The suspect then drove away in a newer Silver Altima, which was later determined to be stolen out of West Haven. The car was recovered unoccupied in Hamden.