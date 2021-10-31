Waterbury suspect in custody after stand off

The area around Wightman Place and Baldwin Street had been blocked off

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have taken a suspect who barricaded themselves in a home Sunday morning into custody.

Police said at 3:02 AM, they were called to the area of Wightman Place at Baldwin Street for a report of “a lone barricaded suspect.”

Around 8:38 a.m. police tweeted that the suspect was in custody and the road was reopening. Police identified the suspect as a 70-year-old man.

UPDATE - Waterbury Police will be opening the area of Baldwin ST and Wightman PL shortly. The suspect has been taken into custody by police. — Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) October 31, 2021

Police had blocked off the identified area and determined that there was no current threat or danger to the community. Police said they are actively investigating the incident.

