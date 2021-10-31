Waterbury suspect in custody after stand off

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have taken a suspect who barricaded themselves in a home Sunday morning into custody.
Police said at 3:02 AM, they were called to the area of Wightman Place at Baldwin Street for a report of “a lone barricaded suspect.”
Around 8:38 a.m. police tweeted that the suspect was in custody and the road was reopening. Police identified the suspect as a 70-year-old man.
Police had blocked off the identified area and determined that there was no current threat or danger to the community. Police said they are actively investigating the incident.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
