Third teen suspect arrested in connection with Windsor double murder

WINDSOR, Conn. —
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Windsor.
Police said a Torrington female who was 17 years old at the time has been arrested in connection with the murders. She has not been identified by police.
She has been charged with:
· Criminal Liability for Acts of Another/Murder (2 counts)
· Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts)
· Assault 1st Degree
The double murder occurred on May 11th a single-family home at 70 Clover Street. Police were called there around 5:40 a.m. on the report of an untimely death.
When police arrived, they found 78-year-old Sandra Marci and 55-year-old Marrianne Dzurenka, dead. A third person who lived at the home had suffered critical injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital.
Two 17-year-old males were arrested and charged in connection with the murders. Both were from Windsor, and have not been identified by police.
They face charges of:
· Murder (2 counts)
· Assault 1st Degree
· Criminal Liability for Acts of Another
Windsor Police said one of the juvenile males was also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.
The Windsor Police Department has been working with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Unit as well as the Hartford State’s Attorney’s office.