Third teen suspect arrested in connection with Windsor double murder

The Torrington female was 17 years old at the time of the murder and faces multiple charges

WINDSOR, Conn. —

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Windsor.

Police said a Torrington female who was 17 years old at the time has been arrested in connection with the murders. She has not been identified by police.

She has been charged with:

· Criminal Liability for Acts of Another/Murder (2 counts)

· Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts)

· Assault 1st Degree

The double murder occurred on May 11th a single-family home at 70 Clover Street. Police were called there around 5:40 a.m. on the report of an untimely death.

When police arrived, they found 78-year-old Sandra Marci and 55-year-old Marrianne Dzurenka, dead. A third person who lived at the home had suffered critical injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Two 17-year-old males were arrested and charged in connection with the murders. Both were from Windsor, and have not been identified by police.

They face charges of:

· Murder (2 counts)

· Assault 1st Degree

· Criminal Liability for Acts of Another

Windsor Police said one of the juvenile males was also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.