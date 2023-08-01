Free school meal program expands for 2023-2024 school year: Gov. Lamont

Gov. Ned Lamont said that the investment ensures each student begins their day with a nourishing meal to foster learning and growth.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's free school meals program is expanding beginning this fall.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced the plans Monday morning. It will allow more students to have access to breakfast and lunch at no additional cost to them or their families.

According to the Lamont administration, $16 million of the state's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be invested in the program.

Lamont said the investment ensures each student begins their day with a nourishing meal to foster learning and growth.

“Additionally, removing the family portion of the cost of lunch for students eligible for reduced-price meals means more money in their pockets for other essential needs," Lamont said. "By ensuring access to nutritious meals, we empower our students to excel academically and in all facets of life.”

The administration said all students in non-Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools that participate in the federal School Breakfast Program will be able to receive breakfast meals at no cost. This includes day students that are also in residential childcare institutions.

Around 114 school districts participating in the School Breakfast Program can get the funding to serve over 177,000 students.

Additionally, students eligible for reduced-price meals in non-CEP schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program will also be able to receive long at no cost. The administration said around 128 school districts are eligible, and that will serve over 13,000 students.

Russell-Tucker commended Lamont and legislative leaders for the collaboration on the program and for placing priorities on the continuation of the meals for students.

“Student health status, including physical health and student achievement, are directly connected," said Russell-Tucker. "The research clearly shows that eating a nutritious and well-balanced breakfast improves concentration, alertness, and comprehension; results in fewer mistakes; assists with faster completion of math problems; results in better performance on standardized tests; and improves speed and memory on cognitive tests.”

Reimbursements to districts for meals served will be provided based on the approved eligibility status of each student – i.e., whether they qualify for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.

