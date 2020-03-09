Cheshire teacher, administrator test positive for COVID-19

Dr. Jeffrey Solan said in a letter to parents, "First, an administrator who works with the secondary schools reported COVID-19 symptoms. The result of that test is unknown, but she had been in close contact (defined as within six feet even when masked for 15 minutes or longer)with several staff members from Cheshire High School and Dodd Middle School. The second situation involved an asymptomatic elementary school teacher who tested positive after learning that a personal friend had tested positive. That teacher had also been in close contact with several school personnel. As such, I directed all staff district wide to work remotely at this time while we conduct professional development. Although only one elementary school was affected, we decided to have all elementary personnel work remotely to ensure uniform professional learning. The school schedule will remain intact with the three student orientation days from September 8th through September 10th with a full return on September 11th."