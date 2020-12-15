Schools are preparing for a mid-week snowstorm

Towns and cities have been given a bit of flexibility when it comes to the traditional snow day.

CONNECTICUT, USA — School snow days are not a thing of the past, but we may find that there will be fewer of them scrolling at the bottom of our screens.

As Executive Director of Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, Fran Rabinowitz explained it’s been this way for years, but now there are more options on the table.

“We’ve had variety anyway every when I was a superintendent every district decided on their own," said You had a local call with your surroundings superintendents and you try to be on the same page as they were but different parts of the state decided differently so this isn’t very different from that”

Schools that are remote now, like Enfield & Stratford will continue remote learning. Hartford & Thomaston would implement a remote learning day if conditions allowed.

Towns like Plainville, Cheshire, and West Hartford have allotted snow days before turning to remote learning.

Steve LePage, Superintendent of Public Schools Plainville, after surveying parents and teachers and taking the school calendar into account, they decided in November to do 1 traditional snow day and then turn to remote learning.

"We found that the one that made sense for us which is the one traditional snow day and the rest or however many that maybe will be fully remote learning,” said LePage.

LePage added, “right now dealing with some of the unknowns is something we’ve come accustomed to and adjusting to. Whatever comes in our direction our staff is great we’re fully-capable and ready."