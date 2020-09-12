State to require high school courses on Black and Latino studies

High schools may offer the course in 2021-2022 and will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the fall of 2022.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that Connecticut will be the first state in the nation to require all high schools in the state offer courses on African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.

According to a press release:

The requirement is the result of a law Governor Lamont signed last year – Public Act 19-12 – that directs all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of the African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to United States history, society, economy, and culture.

Last week, the Connecticut State Board of Education unanimously approved the curriculum for the course, which was a final step needed to implement the requirement.

High schools may offer the course in 2021-2022 and will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the fall of 2022.

“Increasing the diversity of what we teach is critical to providing students with a better understanding of who we are as a society and where we are going,” Governor Lamont said. “Adding this course in our high schools will be an enormous benefit not only to our Black and Latino students, but to students of all backgrounds because everyone can benefit from these studies. This is a step that is long overdue, and I applaud the work of the General Assembly, State Board of Education, and everyone at the State Education Resource Center whose collaborative work helped get this done.”

“Identities matter, especially when 27 percent of our students identify as Hispanic or Latino and 13 percent identify as Black or African-American,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said. “This curriculum acknowledges that by connecting the story of people of color in the U.S. to the larger story of American history. The fact is that more inclusive, culturally relevant content in classrooms leads to greater student engagement and better outcomes for all. This law passed due in large part to the strong advocacy of students from around the state and the legislative leadership of State Representative Bobby Gibson and State Senator Doug McCrory. I thank Ingrid Canady, the SERC team, and all of our partners who contributed to and drove us to this historic moment.”

The adopted curriculum focuses on a two-pronged, inquiry-based approach, including both content knowledge and student identity development. It utilizes Connecticut’s Social Studies Framework themes and inquiry-based approach already familiar to social studies teachers to deliver a content rich and personalized learning experience. The Connecticut State Department of Education partnered with the State Education Resource Center (SERC) to develop the curriculum.



