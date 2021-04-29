Branford man killed in I-91 southbound crash

Police are working to piece together what happened the moment before impact.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The backup could be seen for miles. Two lanes closed during the afternoon commute on I-91 South in Middletown after a dump truck crashed into the back of an unoccupied car.

“The truck then rolled over and the operator of the truck, unfortunately, died at the scene,” said TFC Christine Jeltma of Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police identified the victim as Richard Vining, 69, of Branford. Vining was merging onto I-91 south on the Exit 20 ramp when he struck the car.

After rolling over, the truck went through the guardrail. Multiple tow trucks and crews worked to pull the truck back onto the highway.

A two vehicle accident is backing up I-91 South between exit 19 and 20. Two lanes are closed. I-91 looks backed up to the route 9 exit. If you can, find an alternate route. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Tfc2VitCkm — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) April 29, 2021

Police are working to piece together what happened the moment before impact.

“It does not appear at this time that it was a medical condition, however, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will decide on what actually did occur,” said Jeltma.

Vining was a veteran truck driver for Cherry Hill Construction out of North Branford. His coworkers were at a loss for words after seeing the scene. The accident happening on Vining’s birthday.

Accident reconstruction investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident.

TFC John Wilson is handling the investigation. He is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact him.