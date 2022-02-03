Feds probing ex-official, millions in state spending

Money was budgeted towards construction projects and improvements to the state pier in New London

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FBI and a federal grand jury are looking into the conduct of a former Connecticut budget official in connection with hundreds of millions of dollars in state spending on school construction projects and improvements to a state pier in New London.

That's according to a copy of a federal subpoena that was released by state officials Wednesday.

The subpoena seeks records involving former state budget official Konstantinos Diamantis related to school construction projects, upgrades at the pier, and hazardous material abatement projects.

At the same time, an independent investigation has questioned the “integrity” of Connecticut’s top prosecutor hiring Diamantis’s daughter in 2020 while lobbying for pay raises for staff.

The report released Wednesday prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to forward the findings to state ethics and criminal justice officials for possible further action. The report says Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., Diamantis and his daughter, Anastasia Diamantis gave conflicting accounts to investigators that “cast doubt on the integrity of the circumstances surrounding Anastasia’s hiring.”

Diamantis says the investigation found no wrongdoing and nothing in the report raised red flags about his daughter’s hiring.

Diamantis declined to comment Wednesday, but he previously said he believed he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

It's not clear from the subpoena what exactly is being investigated.

