11,000 UConn students still have their belonging in the dorms

UConn president says the students will be allowed to get their belongings soon, but will be over a period about two weeks and in phases.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn’s President tells FOX61 they have the belongings of 11,000 students still sitting in dormitories right now.

President Thomas Katsouleas told Jenn Bernstein during a taping of The Real Story, when they decided students should leave they told them they should take their computers for online classes and whatever they needed for the short term.

“When we sent the students home, we thought that they’d be gone for a couple of weeks, that we would all shelter-in-place that the virus would pass, and how naïve that was,” Katsouleas said smiling.

“How are you going to tackle that?” Jenn asked.

“We’ve been waiting for the end of finals, we are in finals week right now and we have a little less than a 1,000 students on campus, those are the students who couldn’t go home either they didn’t have a safe place to go or they were international students and couldn’t get back to their home country,” said Katsouleas, “so those students are still there and taking their finals, and once they move out at the end of this week, and we can begin to bring our other students back in phases, over a period of about two weeks to get their things and move them out.”