Catholic churches throughout the state cancel Mass thru April 3

Priests will celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Archdiocese of Hartford has announced that all masses will be canceled until April 3.

Officials said on their Facebook page, "In light of what the CDC has issued on March 15th regarding the cancellation or postponement of large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and given the March 16th mandate of Governor Ned Lamont requiring the closure of all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters, the Archdiocese of Hartford has canceled all weekend and weekday Masses, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the churches of the Archdiocese (the counties of Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven) through April 3, 2020. Priests will celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic. Parishes will be encouraged to make provisions for their churches to be open at some time so that individuals can still come and pray. Further direction and updates from the Archdiocese will be provided in a timely manner regarding Holy Week and all celebrations beyond that date.'

Officials said they were complying with Governor Lamont's order to close schools through March 31.

The Catholic Mass is televised on CW20 WCCT TV daily at 10 a.m.

The Diocese of Bridgeport said on their website, "Beginning this Third Sunday of Lent (March 14-15) through the Fifth Sunday of Lent (March 28-29), I am temporarily dispensing all Catholics of the Diocese of Bridgeport from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass."

Those who are ill or experiencing symptoms of illness are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Pastors should continue to reassure people that not only are they dispensed from the obligation, but out of charity, are encouraged to stay home so as not to expose others to their illness.

Those who are elderly or considered vulnerable (over 60 years of age or those who have chronic illnesses, immune system deficiencies or underlying health conditions), those who care for them, and their family members, the obligation to attend Sunday Mass is commuted (i.e., can be fulfilled in lieu of their participation at Mass)

The Diocese of Norwich said March 17 that all public Masses have been suspended until further notice. The decision comes after Governor Lamont requiring the closure of all restaurants, bars, gyms, and movie theaters and the prohibition of civic, social, and recreational gatherings of 50 or more people, including religious, spiritual, or worship gatherings of such size.

You can visit https://norwichdiocese.org/ for more information.

The Diocese of Bridgeport announced that on March 16 at 8 p.m. all public masses will be suspended until April 3.

“With those standards now in place, out of concern for the common good of ending the spread of the Coronavirus and for the wellbeing of the clergy (many of whom are older and at greater risk) and the lay faithful of the Diocese of Bridgeport, I would like to inform you of some important new directives that will be binding throughout the diocese,” the bishop said today in a letter to all priests and diocesan officials.