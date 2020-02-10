Connecticut leaders react to President Trump, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lamont joins other Connecticut leaders in voicing their reaction to the news President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

Trump said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Here's how Connecticut leaders are reacting this morning:

Governor Ned Lamont

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

Senator Chris Murphy

"There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery."

There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery. https://t.co/kGp7IV2LuO — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020

Representative Jahana Hayes

Rep. Hayes had recently battled COVID-19, documenting her progress on her Twitter page

"I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone. Praying for the President, his family and staff for negative results and a quick recovery."