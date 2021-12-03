Connecticut schools set to receive $1.1 billion from the American Rescue Act

Lamont said funds from the rescue act for mental health will go towards school behavioral programs, youth suicide prevention and support for substance abuse programs

HARTFORD, Conn. — Out of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act $1.1. billion is set to go towards funding for Connecticut schools as teachers, students and staff recover from pandemic setbacks.

“200,000 kids that haven't been in the classroom, feel unsure, feel unsafe, most at-risk mainly in our urban communities,” Lamont said.

The state said from 2021-2024 the funds will be going towards major goals including enhanced summer learning, college credit courses and summer internships.

“This is about kids learning in a fun way which is important, it's not about sitting and zooming,” Acting Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said.

In a survey done by the CDC last June, young adults reported having worse mental health outcomes, increased substance abuse and elevated thoughts of suicide.

“They don't need more zoom, more computer instruction, they need more socialization with their friends, peers, mentors and teachers,” Lamont said.

Governor Lamont said funds from the rescue act for mental health will go towards school behavioral programs, youth suicide prevention and support for substance abuse programs.

Education leaders said they’re heard from thousands of students since the pandemic began. The message is loud and clear; they need socialization.

“Their routine was significantly disrupted, young folks talking about feeling isolated and alone and disconnected from each other, so we know returning to school is critical to being connected again,” Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Miriam Delphinn-Rittmon said.

“As we look at the resources we have, we must focus on learning recovery and we must focus on social and emotional learning,” Russell-Tucker said.

Education leaders said a push to place counselors and psychologists in schools throughout the state is also on the agenda.

