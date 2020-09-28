Court to hear challenge to state's mask mandate

HARTFORD, Conn —

The debate over whether students should be wearing masks in schools is headed to court Monday.



A judge will rule on the state's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the CT Freedom Alliance that alleges the school mask mandate violates the Connecticut constitution.



The lawsuit going on to list a number of other counts.



Some of those including A denial of due process, as well as a claim of negligence, saying, "the defendants have caused, or are likely to imminently cause, physical harm to the children, and emotional distress and harm to the children and the parents."



The lawsuit was filed against the State Department of Education and State Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona.



The state released its back to school plan back in June in accordance with CDC guidelines. And according to the CDC website, masks are important to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.



The judge will hear arguments on the state's motion to dismiss and make a ruling from the bench.



If that motion is denied, the court will then hear arguments on the CT Freedom Alliance's emergency motion for a temporary injunction.