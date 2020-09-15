COVID-19 isn't tipping the apple cart at Connecticut orchards

110 year old, Belltown Hill Orchards is seeing it’s fair share of visitors coming to pick apples or visit the farm store and owner Don Preli says part of the reason.

The weather has gotten a bit more brisk, as has business at Belltown Hill Orchards in South Glastonbury.

The 110 year old farm is seeing it’s fair share of visitors coming to pick apples or visit the farm store and owner Don Preli says part of the reason is Covid-19.

“This year it seems there is probably 30 percent more business than we would normally see,” said Preli. “A lot of people are coming out because of what is going on,” Preli added.

Situated on 180 acres in South Glastonbury the fact that there is so much space makes Belltown Hill even more of a destination Preli said.

“People have been cooped up in the house for months,” he said, “I think it’s just a nice treat for people to get out and do something with the family.”

Beth Cottone was visiting Belltown with her three year old niece, Rosie, and after filling a bag with apples said, “you’re outside in the fresh air and I just feel safer when I’m out in space and people aren’t on top of you.” Cottone said visits to Belltown are part of an Autumn tradition in her family.