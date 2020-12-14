CT COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines being delivered Monday morning

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut
Dec. 14
Lamont at Hartford Hospital as vaccine arrives
Today around 10:00 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will join officials from Hartford Hospital as the first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the hospital.
Enfield Schools go to remote learning
Christopher J. Drezek, Enfield Superintendent of Schools said effective Monday, December 14th through Friday, January 8th, the district will be moving to a completely remote learning program, with a hope to return to the hybrid program on Monday, January 11th.