x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines being delivered Monday morning

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut

Dec. 14

Lamont at Hartford Hospital as vaccine arrives

Today around 10:00 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will join officials from Hartford Hospital as the first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the hospital.

Enfield Schools go to remote learning 

Christopher J. Drezek, Enfield Superintendent of Schools said effective Monday, December 14th through Friday, January 8th, the district will be moving to a completely remote learning program, with a hope to return to the  hybrid program on Monday, January 11th.