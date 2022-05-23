x
CT COVID-19 Updates: 7 day positivity rate at 12.3%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

May 23

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days. 

Over the past week, 9,454 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 76,848  administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 17 %.

Over the past week, there have been   additional hospitalizations for a total of 348. Of these, 125 (35.92%) are not fully vaccinated. 

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

