CT COVID-19 Updates: 7 day positivity rate at 12.3%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — May 23

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 9,454 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 76,848 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 17 %.

Over the past week, there have been additional hospitalizations for a total of 348. Of these, 125 (35.92%) are not fully vaccinated.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.