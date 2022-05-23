CT COVID-19 Updates: 7 day positivity rate at 11.83%

HARTFORD, Conn. —
May 27
Latest CT COVID statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 7,104 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 60,031 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 11.83%.
Over the past week, there have been nine additional hospitalizations for a total of 363.
The next COVID update from the state will be made on Tuesday, May 31.
May 26
Latest CT COVID-19 statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 7,560 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 64,215 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 11.77%.
Over the past week, there have been 10 additional hospitalizations for a total of 379.
There have been 19 new COVID-related deaths in Connecticut bringing the state's total to 10,941.
3,041,988 Connecticut residents have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. 2,743,256 Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated. 1,538,687 Connecticut residents have received a COVID booster. 232,908 Connecticut residents have received two COVID boosters.
May 25
Latest CT COVID-19 statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 7,960 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 66,054 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 12.13%.
Over the past week, there have been 19 additional hospitalizations for a total of 380.
May 24
Latest CT COVID-19 statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 8,295 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 68,412 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 12.05%.
Over the past week, there have been 18 additional hospitalizations for a total of 383.
May 23
Latest CT COVID-19 statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 9,454 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 76,848 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 12.3 %.
Over the past week, there have been 17 additional hospitalizations for a total of 348. Of these, 125 (35.92%) are not fully vaccinated.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.