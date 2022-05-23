CT COVID-19 Updates: 7 day positivity rate at 11.83%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — May 27

Latest CT COVID statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 7,104 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 60,031 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 11.83%.

Over the past week, there have been nine additional hospitalizations for a total of 363.

The next COVID update from the state will be made on Tuesday, May 31.

May 26

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 7,560 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 64,215 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 11.77%.

Over the past week, there have been 10 additional hospitalizations for a total of 379.

There have been 19 new COVID-related deaths in Connecticut bringing the state's total to 10,941.

3,041,988 Connecticut residents have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. 2,743,256 Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated. 1,538,687 Connecticut residents have received a COVID booster. 232,908 Connecticut residents have received two COVID boosters.

May 25

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 7,960 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 66,054 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 12.13%.

Over the past week, there have been 19 additional hospitalizations for a total of 380.

May 24

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 8,295 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 68,412 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 12.05%.

Over the past week, there have been 18 additional hospitalizations for a total of 383.

May 23

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 9,454 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 76,848 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 12.3 %.

Over the past week, there have been 17 additional hospitalizations for a total of 348. Of these, 125 (35.92%) are not fully vaccinated.

