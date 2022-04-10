CT COVID-19 Updates: Democrats advance 'COVID relief budget' for consideration

The Democratic controlled Appropriations Committee has advanced a one-year $24.16 billion spending plan that attempts to address the pandemic’s continuing impacts. The spending proposal, which makes adjustments to the second year of the two-year budget passed last year, cleared the committee Thursday on a mostly party-line 35-15 vote. Along with a tax package that passed Wednesday, it will become the basis for closed-door negotiations between the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who unveiled his budget proposal back in February. Republicans criticized the plan for using federal COVID relief funds for ongoing expenses, including anti-crime measures they say are necessary.