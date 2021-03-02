CT Restaurant owners changing game plan for Super Bowl Sunday amid COVID pandemic

While down the road at J. Timothy's, they said they have already sold out of wing-kits to pick up this weekend.

The Super Bowl is just five days away and typically the big day means major foot traffic for restaurants and bars---but in the middle of a pandemic---that’ won’t be the case.

Super Bowl Sunday normally means major sales for restaurants, but with a fifty percent capacity limit and an 11 p.m. curfew set by the state, that won’t be the case when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

“With the capacity shut down to fifty percent, we’re not going to see the same traffic we’d see before the game where people have drinks and then go home,” J. Timothy’s Beverage Director Rino Ouellet said.

The majority of restaurants are adhering to the state’s COVID-19 precautions by keeping tables six feet apart and ensuring social distancing and mask-wearing, but restaurant owners tell Fox61 they’re focusing their attention on deliveries and take out for the big day.

Sliders Grill and Bar in Plainville is offering super bowl wing kits for customers to enjoy the game in the comfort of their own home.

“We’re just trying to get people to take the wings out, rather than come in right now because of how limited we are with seating,” GM Daniel Prokop said.

While down the road at J. Timothy's, they said they have already sold out of wing-kits to pick up this weekend.

“All of our time slots on Sunday are booked up and all of our time slots on Saturday are booked up and that’s great, this is five days before the big game,” Ouellet said.

This week governor Lamont extended the curfew for businesses from 10 p.m. to 11p.m. Restaurant owners said they don’t believe the extra hour will have a huge impact financially, but it is a step in the right direction.

“That extra hour matters, an extra hour is going to matter for this weekend, and hopefully with a non-patriot team playing, it doesn't affect people being excited about another Super Bowl and supporting our local restaurants,” CT Restaurant Association’s Scott Dolch said.

“It’s showing that the state, the governor and his people are recognizing the restaurants are taking every measure possible to keep everyone safe and to keep everyone comfortable,” Ouellet said.