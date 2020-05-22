EXCLUSIVE: Two sister's denied access to see their mother at hospital ask for help

Their mother was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the sisters were not allowed to see her

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two sisters on a roller coaster of emotions reached out to FOX61 as a last resort. Their Mother's health hit a critical point Thursday Morning.

"I got in my car and drove from my house to the hospital in advance thinking, knowing I couldn’t get in but hoping that maybe I could and I held back," said Kara Strippoli.

The call came in just before 6 am Thursday morning. Briena and Kara Strippoli’s mother Lynda Martin was unresponsive.

"Despite multiple attempts to see if I could speak to see my mom, it was denied

Lynda had been admitted to the Yale Smilow Cancer Hospital on Christmas day after a sudden and rapid decline in her health. She was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of Leukemia that Yale had never seen before. The cancer was eating away at her bones causing small fractures throughout her body.

"The sides of her ribs, multiple vertebrae, both of her femurs, her skull," said Kara.

The diagnosis required multiple procedures a week. Kara took time off from her job as a physician assistant at Yale in order to take care of her mother. If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 visitor restrictions in place they would have been by their mother's side the entire time.

My mom was always there for us no matter what," said Briena Strippoli. "I would love to be there to reciprocate that in the time she mostly needs it and she deserves that."

The COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from seeing their mother after that dreadful call even after their mother’s doctors suggested they be with her. That’s when they turned to FOX61.

"We emailed you guys late afternoon after hitting wall after wall after wall," said Kara. "Within an hour of that we received a phone call."

That phone call said Kara would be allowed access to see her mother. FOX61 has reached out to Yale-New Haven Hospital just minutes before leading to the review of their situation. Kara broke the news to her sister for the first time a tearful phone call.

Yale-New Haven Hospital has been protecting patients and staff and to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, by not allowing visitors to the hospital. However, on a case-by-case basis especially around the end of life cases, exceptions are being made.

This exception was for just today. Something the family is thankful for but wishes they could have just a little more time.