First case of P1 COVID-19 variant found in New Haven County

The variant was first discovered in Brazil.

HARTFORD, Conn — During Gov, Lamont's press conference Thursday, it was announced the first P1 COVID-19 variant was found in Connecticut.

The variant, which was first discovered in Brazil, was found in Guildford.

In comparison, there were also 283 reported cases of the B117 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

Connecticut administered 41,904 tests and 1,156 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.76%. Hospitalizations also dropped by 18 patients since Wednesday. There are now 384 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

There were 15 new reported COVID-19 related deaths Thursday bringing the death toll to 7,822 people.

The state continues to vaccinate its population well with 33% of all adults age 16 or older have received the first dose. Connecticut has administered 1,467,233 doses of the vaccine.

