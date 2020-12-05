Gov. Lamont appoints new DPH Commissioner amid COVID-19 pandemic

The governor thanked Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell for her service to the State of Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Tuesday the appointment of a new acting Department of Public Health commissioner.

According to a release, Department of Social Services Commissioner, Deidre Gifford will serve in that role, effective immediately.

Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell first joined the Department of Public Health in 1986, serving in several roles until 1994, and returned to the agency in the spring of 2019 to serve as commissioner, Lamont's office said in a release.

“I appreciate Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell’s willingness to join my administration and lead one of our most vital state agencies, which is responsible for overseeing so many critical public health needs,” Governor Lamont said.

Gov. Lamont said Coleman-Mitchell’s service over the last year has been a great deal of help, particularly in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank her for her advocacy on behalf of the health and safety of our residents, and for being a dedicated partner in service to the State of Connecticut," he continued.

Gov. Lamont's administration detailed Commissioner Gifford's experience in the health field.

According to a release, from 2016 to 2019, Gifford served as deputy director for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in Washington, DC, prior to to joining the state's Department of Social Services.

She was co-founder and project director of Rhode Island’s multi-payer Medical Home demonstration from 2005 to 2011 and served as Medicaid Director in the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services from 2012 to 2015.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has required every state agency to even more closely align with each other and sync our operations to deliver a coordinated response for the people of Connecticut," Commissioner Gifford said. "I am determined to continue these efforts for the duration of our emergency response and beyond."