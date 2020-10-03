Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness, public health emergencies in CT

Lamont says the choke point is the testing

Governor Lamont announced Tuesday he will sign declarations enacting civil preparedness and public health emergencies in Connecticut.

The action comes as the state attempts to take specific actions in response to coronavirus.

The Department of Public Health reported in Tuesday’s press conference that their lab has tested 56 patients. Two are positive, one in Danbury Hospital and the other in Bridgeport Hospital, and samples from 19 others are currently in the queue for Tuesday. The state will be training new staff in order to increase the number of tests performed each day from 20 to as many as 60.

Lamont was joined by state and local public health officials at a press conference at 3 p.m.

The second Connecticut resident that tested positive Monday is a female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and a resident of Bethlehem. She recently returned from a trip to Nevada, where it is believed she contracted COVID-19. The first case was a man in his forties from Wilton.

Lamont said the state's 27 hospitals are gearing up to assist with testing.

Officials said Region 14 schools are closed until Monday due to a student who came into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. The student and their family are self monitoring in home for 14 days. The school buildings will be deep cleaned per state and federal guidelines.

State Attorney General William Tong said that with the declaration, regulations against price gouging are in effect. Consumers who think that retailers are inflating prices are asked to contact the Attorney General's office or the Department of Consumer Affairs.

"I can't promise about the future, but I can promise that I'm doing everything to keep your family safe," said Lamont.

The Governor's office also released an explanation of the scope of the declarations.

One immediate impact of the declarations is that they may allow some consumers and businesses whose travel has been impacted by the outbreak to benefit from travel insurance and other related coverage. The Connecticut Insurance Department is in the process of notifying insurance companies that the governor has signed the declarations and will be monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies. As coverage will depend on the terms of each policy, consumers are encouraged to read them carefully.

A second impact is that they trigger Connecticut General Statutes Section 42-230, the state law prohibiting profiteering during emergencies. Violations are considered an unfair or deceptive practice and violators may be subject to fines or other action from the Department of Consumer Protection and the Office of the Attorney General. For guidance from Attorney General William Tong on Connecticut’s price gouging laws and how they may be impacted by coronavirus, click here.

The declarations also make clear that the chief executive officers of municipalities have emergency powers under Connecticut General Statutes Section 28-8a to take such actions as they deem necessary to mitigate disasters and emergencies.