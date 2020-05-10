Live @ 4 p.m. | Gov. Lamont to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is set to update the state's response to COVID-19 today at 4 p.m.
The update comes as phase 3 of reopening is set to begin on Thursday. The next stage or reopening comes as the state has seen a small uptick in cases over the last couple of weeks.
Last week, Connecticut saw its infection rate rise to 1.4% and hospitalizations rose to 110 Friday. There were two reported COVID-19 related deaths.
Connecticut isn't the only state facing an increase in cases. New York City’s mayor says he has asked the state for permission to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods because of a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Shutdowns would happen starting Wednesday in nine zip codes in the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio says about 300 public and private schools would have to close. Indoor dining, which just resumed a few days ago, would be suspended. Gyms would also close. De Blasio said the city needed the state to sign off on the restrictions. Over the past two weeks, though, the number of new cases of the virus has been rising in pockets of the city.
COVID-19 cases continue to impact schools in Connecticut, as well. Southington High School moved to online classes for at least a week due to a substitute shortage. The need for a substitute teacher comes as another positive case is reported in the high school community.