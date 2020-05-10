Live @ 4 p.m. | Gov. Lamont to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

The state is seeing an uptick in cases

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is set to update the state's response to COVID-19 today at 4 p.m.

The update comes as phase 3 of reopening is set to begin on Thursday. The next stage or reopening comes as the state has seen a small uptick in cases over the last couple of weeks.

Last week, Connecticut saw its infection rate rise to 1.4% and hospitalizations rose to 110 Friday. There were two reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️33,808 tests were administered and 460 came back positive (1.4% positivity rate)

➡️110 patients are hospitalized (increase of 3)

➡️There have been 2 COVID-related deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq pic.twitter.com/M1eUEDpHIf — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

Connecticut isn't the only state facing an increase in cases. New York City’s mayor says he has asked the state for permission to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods because of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Shutdowns would happen starting Wednesday in nine zip codes in the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio says about 300 public and private schools would have to close. Indoor dining, which just resumed a few days ago, would be suspended. Gyms would also close. De Blasio said the city needed the state to sign off on the restrictions. Over the past two weeks, though, the number of new cases of the virus has been rising in pockets of the city.