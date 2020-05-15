Gov. Lamont to hold COVID-19 briefing @ 10 a.m.

Gov. Lamont said that his administration is carefully moving ahead with next week's planned reopening, despite a call for a delay by some Democratic state senators

Governor Lamont will provide updates on the state's response to COVID-19 at 10 a.m. this morning.

He will be joined by Tom Moriarty, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of CVS Health.

CVS Health announced that starting today, they will have 12 more testing sites open in the state.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that his administration is carefully moving ahead with next week's planned reopening, despite a call for a delay by some Democratic state senators on Thursday.

The lawmakers expressed concern about how some parts of the state are still seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. Lamont noted that hospitalizations are in the third week of a downward progression and the state is rapidly increasing testing.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of eastern Connecticut lawmakers urged Lamont to get involved in working to reopen the casinos, which have left roughly 10,000 people out-of-work and impacted hundreds of businesses.

Gov. Lamont also addressed the concerns of people who have filed for unemployment and have not received a response or have had other issues during his Thursday briefing.

People have been writing to FOX61 for weeks detailing problems with filing and receiving money, some issues dating back to March.

“I take your message loud and clear," the governor said when FOX61's Taylor DiChello asked how he can ensure that when someone calls the Department of Labor, the call will be answered.

Lamont said the Department of Labor has been overwhelmed with claims and has worked very hard to get payments out. He added that unemployment benefits have been front and center of his priorities and stressed that the majority of claims had been handled.