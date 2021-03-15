Governor signs order expanding telehealth access during pandemic

Lamont issues executive order extending expiration date of law the legislature passed in July.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed an executive order modifying certain state laws in order to allow expanded access to telehealth services to continue in Connecticut during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Telehealth enables healthcare providers to interact with patients, including those with Medicaid coverage, without needing to meet in person by using electronic methods, such as video conferencing and telephones, and thus supporting adequate social distancing measures.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, Governor Lamont issued Executive Order No. 7G, which relaxed certain laws regulating these services. In a special session in July 2020, the legislature adopted Public Act 20-2, which codified those provisions of the governor’s executive order into state statute and also provided additional flexibility on these services. That public act, however, included an expiration date of March 15, 2021.

Governor Lamont said with telehealth still very popular during the pandemic, it’s too early put those regulations back in place. The order he issued today, Executive Order No. 10C, slightly modifies the statute by extending its expiration date to April 20, 2021, the date the emergency authority granted to him is set to expire.