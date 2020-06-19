Hamden mayor signs new executive orders; Splash pads and playgrounds to remain closed

The requirement for masks has also been extended until the end of the public health emergency

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng has signed new executive orders and amended another as the public health emergency with COVID-19 continues.

The two new Orders, which are titled Emergency Order No. 7 Regarding Parks, Playgrounds and Fields, and Emergency Order No. 8 Regarding the Required Use of Face Coverings in Public, were both signed by Mayor Leng this past Friday, June 12th:

Playgrounds, Playscapes and Splash Pads shall remain closed for the duration of the public health emergency for the Town of Hamden, unless earlier modified, extended or terminated.

On June 20, 2020, the Town of Hamden Dog Park shall be reopened, shall be limited to 25 people at a time and all visitors shall abide by all State regulations and orders, including all social distancing protocols of not less than 6 feet apart at all times as advised by the Centers for Disease Control. This shall remain in effect unless earlier modified, extended or terminated.

The remainder of the Mayor’s Emergency Order No. 3 shall remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency unless earlier modified, extended or terminated.

On or about April 16, 2020, the Mayor of the Town of Hamden issued Emergency Order #6 regarding the required use of face coverings in public and which was due to expire on June 15, 2020 and the Mayor has extended that order for the duration of the public health emergency for the Town of Hamden, unless earlier modified, extended or terminated.

Mayor Leng also issued an amendment to Emergency Order No. 1 Regarding Child Care Centers in the Town of Hamden. That Executive Order has been rescinded, effective June 20, 2020. All child care centers operating in Hamden shall be in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders and any implementing orders issued by the Office of Early Childhood.

“As the world, and our community, continue to adapt to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we must be vigilant in ensuring that Hamden is following the correct steps to mitigate the continued spread of this virus in our Town," said Mayor Leng. "We will continue doing this through careful planning and proactive public health measures, such as the wearing of facial coverings in public and limited re-opening of public facilities. Hamden’s goal is to get back to business but to do it safely and with all precautions necessary. These Emergency Orders, and amendments, are further crucial steps in this process.”