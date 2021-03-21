Houses of worship embrace, with caution, lifting of capacity limits

Social distancing, mask wearing, other restrictions still in place for many congregations.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in Connecticut were getting ready for businesses and houses of worship to open in Connecticut after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed Friday. On Sunday, church members in West Hartford were excited to be attending service after quarantine. Some churches, like this one, although pleased to return, planned to proceed with caution as pandemic rules eased.

“It’s the community and the service together,” said Susan Brown of West Hartford, relieved about things almost being back to normal.

Brown said she enjoys being back at church. She said the Zoom services are nice, but being present at St. Timothy Church, where she has been a parishioner since 1972, makes all the difference.

“It’s difficult to be in quarantine that long,” said Brown. “I live on a street with wonderful neighbors, but still.”

Churches were allowed to reopen to full capacity with some restrictions as of March 19th.

“And finally, the houses of worship,” said Governor Lamont March 4th as he discussed the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in his address. “We had a cap on that previously. Then we lifted that. We’re maintaining a 6-foot distancing and maintaining the masking.”

The governor also lifted capacity limits Friday at restaurants, libraries, museums, aquariums, gyms and fitness centers, and retail and office spaces.

“I’ve been to a few houses of worship in my day, where more people are sort of my age than your age or a little bit older,” Governor Lamont said. “A lot more likely to have gotten vaccinated. I think we can do this in the houses of worship safely, provided you wear the mask and the distancing.”

Farmington resident and St. Timothy parishioner, Paula Dorn said she feels safe in mass with the COVID-19 conditions.

“We’re very separated in church,” she said.

Pullampalliel Abraham, another Farmington resident, has attended St. Timothy Church for almost 45 years.

“I feel comfortable and we got the vaccination by the grace of God,” said Abraham, who is originally from India. However, some churches like St. Timothy Church are still urging precautions.

The Archdiocese of Hartford released a statement in part Friday :

“As we welcome this further easing of attendance restrictions that is in line with a general easing for businesses and organizations throughout the state as well, it should be noted that for the current time the precautionary measures for Mass in the Archdiocese (distancing, masking, sanitizing, no missalettes, no congregational singing, etc.) remain in force. Additionally, Pastors still have to exercise discretion as to what their churches can safely accommodate with regard to the number of people to be admitted.”

“We have been following the directives from the Archdiocese of Hartford from the Archbishop, Archbishop Leonard Blair and of course he is following the directives from Governor Lamont throughout this past year,” said Father Alvin LeBlanc of St. Timothy Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

The pandemic forced churches to close their doors last year during the Easter season. Palm Sunday was conducted via drive-thru. The lent season calendar has started in full swing.

“We’ll have masses, all the services of Holy Week that are in the church calendar, however, will not be having any parts of the ceremony that would require proximity of individuals,” Father LeBlanc said referring to the washing of feet and the lighting of a fire for Easter Vigil, traditions they have at their church.