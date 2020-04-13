Lamont, Cuomo other Northeast governors announce task force focused on re-opening states

Governor Ned Lamont was part of a joint announcement Monday afternoon with the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont was part of a joint announcement Monday afternoon with the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

The announcement was made at 2 p.m. via conference call.

States will appoint healthcare representative, economic representative, chief of staff to create task force to explore re-opening states.