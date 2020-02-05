List: Connecticut's COVID-19 testing sites

We're actively compiling a list including Hartford HealthCare locations, sites in New Haven, PhysicianOne Urgent Care locations and sites that are coming soon.

Hartford HealthCare Drive-Up Testing Locations

Testing registration information available here.

Bridgeport

St. Vincent's Medical Center

2979 Main Street, Bridgeport

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hartford

Hartford Hospital, Education and Resource Center

560 Hudson Street, Hartford

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Meriden

MidState Medical Center

435 Lewis Avenue, Meriden

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Norwich

Backus Hospital

326 Washington Street, Norwich

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Torrington

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

540 Litchfield Street, Torrington

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Newington

Hartford HealthCare System Support Office

181 Patricia M Genova Drive, Newington

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Westport

St. Vincent's Westport Campus

47 Long Lots Road, Westport

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Coming Soon:

Mystic

Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter

100 Perkins Farms Drive, Mystic

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

New Haven Testing Sites

Cornell Scott Hill Health Center

226 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven

Hours: Daily 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Register for testing: (203) 503-3000

Murphy Medical Associates

1312 Chapel Street, New Haven

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Register for testing here.

Fair Haven Community Health Care

374 Grand Avenue, New Haven

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Register for testing: (203) 871-4197 or click here.

Yale-New Haven Hospital

150 Sargent Drive, New Haven

Hours: Appointment scheduled after referral from health care provider. Those without health care provider can call New Haven Health Dept. for referral (203) 946-4949

CVS Rapid Test

60 Sargent Drive, New Haven

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Click here to register for testing.

To schedule a ride: call 211

PhysicianOne Urgent Care Testing Locations

To access testing registration information, schedule in-person or virtual appointments, click here or call (855) 349-2828.

Bristol

576 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

(860) 845-5763

Brookfield

31 Old Rt 7, Brookfield

(203) 885-0808

Derby

78 Pershing Drive, Derby

(203) 516-5307

Enfield

55 Hazard Avenue, Enfield

(860) 745-9911

Glastonbury

2928 Main Street, Glastonbury

(860) 657-8289

Groton

220 Rt 12, Groton

(860) 446-6137

Hamden

2165 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

(203) 248-2727

Manchester

370 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

(860) 516-5070

Newtown

266 South Main Street, Newtown

(203) 270-9000

Norwalk

346 Main Avenue, Norwalk

(203) 846-0005

Norwich

607 West Main Street, Norwich

(860) 892-9000

Ridgefield

10 South Street Suite 101, Ridgefield

(203) 431-4600

Southbury

900 Main Street South, Southbury

(203) 262-1911

Stratford

1040 Barnum Avenue, Stratford

(203) 377-5733

Waterbury

920 Wolcott Street, Suite 19, Waterbury

(203) 574-1200

West Hartford

21 North Main Street, Suite B, West Hartford