List: Connecticut's COVID-19 testing sites

Hartford HealthCare Drive-Up Testing Locations
Testing registration information available here.
Bridgeport
St. Vincent's Medical Center
2979 Main Street, Bridgeport
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Hartford
Hartford Hospital, Education and Resource Center
560 Hudson Street, Hartford
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Meriden
MidState Medical Center
435 Lewis Avenue, Meriden
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Norwich
Backus Hospital
326 Washington Street, Norwich
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Torrington
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
540 Litchfield Street, Torrington
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Newington
Hartford HealthCare System Support Office
181 Patricia M Genova Drive, Newington
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Westport
St. Vincent's Westport Campus
47 Long Lots Road, Westport
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Coming Soon:
Mystic
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter
100 Perkins Farms Drive, Mystic
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
New Haven Testing Sites
Cornell Scott Hill Health Center
226 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
Hours: Daily 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Register for testing: (203) 503-3000
Murphy Medical Associates
1312 Chapel Street, New Haven
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Register for testing here.
Fair Haven Community Health Care
374 Grand Avenue, New Haven
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Register for testing: (203) 871-4197 or click here.
Yale-New Haven Hospital
150 Sargent Drive, New Haven
Hours: Appointment scheduled after referral from health care provider. Those without health care provider can call New Haven Health Dept. for referral (203) 946-4949
CVS Rapid Test
60 Sargent Drive, New Haven
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Click here to register for testing.
To schedule a ride: call 211
PhysicianOne Urgent Care Testing Locations
To access testing registration information, schedule in-person or virtual appointments, click here or call (855) 349-2828.
Bristol
576 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
(860) 845-5763
Brookfield
31 Old Rt 7, Brookfield
(203) 885-0808
Derby
78 Pershing Drive, Derby
(203) 516-5307
Enfield
55 Hazard Avenue, Enfield
(860) 745-9911
Glastonbury
2928 Main Street, Glastonbury
(860) 657-8289
Groton
220 Rt 12, Groton
(860) 446-6137
Hamden
2165 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
(203) 248-2727
Manchester
370 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
(860) 516-5070
Newtown
266 South Main Street, Newtown
(203) 270-9000
Norwalk
346 Main Avenue, Norwalk
(203) 846-0005
Norwich
607 West Main Street, Norwich
(860) 892-9000
Ridgefield
10 South Street Suite 101, Ridgefield
(203) 431-4600
Southbury
900 Main Street South, Southbury
(203) 262-1911
Stratford
1040 Barnum Avenue, Stratford
(203) 377-5733
Waterbury
920 Wolcott Street, Suite 19, Waterbury
(203) 574-1200
West Hartford
21 North Main Street, Suite B, West Hartford
(860) 236-3911