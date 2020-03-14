Massachusetts casinos 'suspend operation' for two weeks due to coronavirus

The vote to close Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino for two weeks was unanimous.

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Saturday that operation at the state's three casino properties will be temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the vote to close Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino for two weeks was unanimous.

"The decision was made in collaboration and cooperation with our licensees to safeguard the health and well-being of casino guests, employees, and regulators," the Commission wrote in a release.

Officials say they will remain in close consultation with public health authorities and government to determine safe protocols for resuming operation.

"As we develop the appropriate course of action, we will keep you informed of next steps," the release read.

Encore Boston Harbor officials said all full-time employees will be paid during the suspension, as they evaluate the impact of the temporary closure.

A limited number of employees and management will remain at Encore to secure, sanitize and maintain the facility.

MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle says the closure is for the well-being of everyone in the community.

“We sincerely regret the impact this will have on our employees, their families, and the community, but their health and safety is our number one concern," Hornbuckle said.

According to the Gaming Commission, the decision will be re-assessed in two weeks, however an orderly shutdown process is underway.

The gaming floor is expected to close to patrons just before 6 a.m on Sunday, March 15.

Officials say they are doing their best to appropriately and thoughtfully respond to the highly complex and unprecedented set of circumstances and uncertainties, that is COVID-19.

"United in a shared goal of preventing the spread of infection, the MGC and our licensees view this immediate mitigation measure as our social responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of one another above all else," they wrote.