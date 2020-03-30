Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort set to arrive in NYC harbor

The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A Navy hospital ship is set to arrive in New York Harbor Monday to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City's hospitals.

The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It's expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.