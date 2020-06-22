New Haven bar shut down after large crowd gathers

50’s Lounge LLC was alleged to be in violation of various state Sector Rules regulating outdoor dining and outdoor events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials shut down a Westville bar Saturday evening after a crowd of 1,000 people gathered in violation of state rules and health codes.

Official cited 50’s Lounge LLC, also known as 50 Fitch, after an inspection by the City Director of Public Health, Maritza Bond, Building Inspector, Jim Turcio, and members of the New Haven Fire Department and New Haven Police Department.

The owner of the bar, Joy, Monsanto, denies the charges.

In a press release from the city, Building Inspector Jim Turcio said, “I first arrived on-site as part of the inspection conducted by the task force, and witnessed over one thousand patrons at this establishment in violation of the outdoor dining capacity guidelines, State rules for outdoor events, and various health codes . We spoke to the owners of this establishment and made a request that they shut down immediately, with which they did not comply, and we had no choice but to shut them down as a result of these violations.”

As a result, the Health Director has issued a cease and desist letter to the owners of the 50’s Lounge LLC, . Health Director Bond alleged numerous violations, including the following:

(1) Failing to ensure that all attendees at a large outdoor public gathering at your establishment remained at least six feet apart, failing to ensure that said attendees were wearing masks except when dining, failing to demarcate six feet of spacing in the area of gathering;

(2) Permitting the sale of alcohol without the sale of food;

(3) Outdoor dining in excess of seating capacity;

(4) Permitting a public health nuisance on your property;

(5) Operating in excess of 50% capacity on an outside deck;

(6) Operating in violation of Connecticut General Statutes 19-13-B42 and Title III, Chapter 14 of the New Haven Code of General Ordinances;

(7) Creating a condition specifically declared to be a public nuisance.