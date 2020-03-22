New Haven COVID-19 patient who walked out of hospital in detained in Milford

City has 12 verified cases including 1 pediatric case

New Haven authorities have COVID-19 patient who left the hospital he was being treated at against medical advice in custody.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the patient, a homeless man was being treated in isolation and left the hospital. Just before 7 p.m., authorities located the missing man in Milford. New Haven Health Department officials are now coordinating efforts with Milford officials. As of Monday morning, the homeless man who left the hospital yesterday remains under quarantine and police guard at an undisclosed location in Milford, Connecticut.

Officials said the city had 12 verified COVID-19 patients in the city that range in age from 10 to 73-years-old. The child is in stable condition.

The mayor made the announcement in an afternoon press conference. At the end of the press conference, Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said the man was in custody. Later, police issued a press release saying he had been located in Milford.