Not all Connecticut stores, restaurants ready for partial reopening

The state on Wednesday will allow the reopening of outdoor dining areas, offices, retail shops and malls, museums and zoos, and outdoor recreation businesses

HARTFORD, Conn — Many Connecticut stores, attractions, and restaurants aren’t planning to immediately set up shop when some restrictions are lifted in the first phase of Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan to reopen the state from its COVID-19 lockdown. 

The state on Wednesday will allow the reopening of outdoor dining areas, offices, retail shops and malls, museums and zoos, and outdoor recreation businesses — all with social distancing requirements.   

But Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said he expects only about 25 percent of the state’s restaurants will have the ability to offer the outdoor-only service.