Democratic State Senators, Representatives to visit CT nursing homes

Starting around 8 a.m. this morning, Democratic State Senators and State Representatives will visit 15 nursing homes across the state of Connecticut.
Officials will be traveling three different routes over the course of the morning and early afternoon and concluding at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor at approximately 12:30 p.m.
At each location, legislators will be speaking with a few workers from the nursing home to express their appreciation for their work.
They say "Despite low wages, a lack of safe recovery accommodations, and a lack of paid time off, these workers continue to work on the front lines of this pandemic supporting all of our families".
STAMFORD to NEW HAVEN Route
9:00 a.m. Stamford
St. Camillus Center, 494 Elm Street
9:30 a.m. Norwalk
Cassena Care, 23 Prospect Street
10:00 a.m. Bridgeport
Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave
10:30 a.m. Trumbull
St. Joseph's Center, 6448 Main Street
11:00 a.m. Milford
Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion, 2028 Bridgeport Avenue
11:30 a.m. Milford
West River Healthcare Center, 245 Orange Avenue
11:30 a.m. New Haven
Regal Care, 181 Clifton Street
12:30 p.m. Windsor
Kimberly Hall North, 1 Emerson Drive
DANBURY to ROCKY HILL Route
8:00 a.m. Danbury
John Paul II Center, 33 Lincoln Avenue
8:30 a.m. Danbury
Western Rehabilitation Care Center, 107 Osborne Street
9:00 a.m. Bethel
Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Boulevard
10:00 a.m. Waterbury
Abbott Terrace, 44 Abbott Terrace
10:45 a.m. Middletown
Middlesex Health Care Center, 100 Randolph Road
11:30 a.m. Rocky Hill
Apple Rehab, 45 Elm Street
12:30 p.m. Windsor
Kimberly Hall North, 1 Emerson Drive
WILLIMANTIC to WINDSOR Route
11:00 a.m. Willimantic
St. Joseph’s, 14 Club Road
12:30 p.m. Windsor
Kimberly Hall North, 1 Emerson Drive