Democratic State Senators, Representatives to visit CT nursing homes

At each location, legislators will be speaking with a few workers from the nursing home to express their appreciation for their work.

Starting around 8 a.m. this morning, Democratic State Senators and State Representatives will visit 15 nursing homes across the state of Connecticut.

Officials will be traveling three different routes over the course of the morning and early afternoon and concluding at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor at approximately 12:30 p.m.

At each location, legislators will be speaking with a few workers from the nursing home to express their appreciation for their work.

They say "Despite low wages, a lack of safe recovery accommodations, and a lack of paid time off, these workers continue to work on the front lines of this pandemic supporting all of our families".

STAMFORD to NEW HAVEN Route

9:00 a.m. Stamford

St. Camillus Center, 494 Elm Street

9:30 a.m. Norwalk

Cassena Care, 23 Prospect Street

10:00 a.m. Bridgeport

Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave

10:30 a.m. Trumbull

St. Joseph's Center, 6448 Main Street

11:00 a.m. Milford

Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion, 2028 Bridgeport Avenue

11:30 a.m. Milford

West River Healthcare Center, 245 Orange Avenue

11:30 a.m. New Haven

Regal Care, 181 Clifton Street

12:30 p.m. Windsor

Kimberly Hall North, 1 Emerson Drive

DANBURY to ROCKY HILL Route

8:00 a.m. Danbury

John Paul II Center, 33 Lincoln Avenue

8:30 a.m. Danbury

Western Rehabilitation Care Center, 107 Osborne Street

9:00 a.m. Bethel

Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Boulevard

10:00 a.m. Waterbury

Abbott Terrace, 44 Abbott Terrace

10:45 a.m. Middletown

Middlesex Health Care Center, 100 Randolph Road

11:30 a.m. Rocky Hill

Apple Rehab, 45 Elm Street

12:30 p.m. Windsor

Kimberly Hall North, 1 Emerson Drive

WILLIMANTIC to WINDSOR Route

11:00 a.m. Willimantic

St. Joseph’s, 14 Club Road

12:30 p.m. Windsor